Memphis, Tenn – Memphis 901 FC forward Phillip Goodrum and midfielder Aaron Molloy were named to the 2022 USL Championship All-League First Team while defender Graham Smith earned Second Team honors, the league announced Tuesday.

All three players earned their first All-League team appearances after leading 901 FC to a historic season where the club set new marks for points, wins and goals scored. Memphis is the league’s most represented club with three players selected for the All-League teams.



“We’re extremely excited for Phil, Aaron and Graham to be voted onto the All-League Teams,” Head Coach Ben Pirmann said. “I am proud of these young men as individuals and even more humbled as to what the team was able to do to put so many of our players in positions to earn awards this season.”



Goodrum led one of the league’s most dangerous offensive attacks, accounting for 22 goals himself while marking a new single-season club record and finishing second in the Race for the Golden Boot given to the league’s regular season scoring leader. The Tennessee native averaged a goal every 121 minutes and notched five assists on 24 chances created and 48 shots on target.



Molloy set a single-season club record with 10 assists, finishing the regular season ranked second in the league. The Irish international posted 72 chances created as the primary set piece kick taker while winning 206 duels and ranking second in the league with 258 recoveries.



Smith was named to the Second Team after anchoring the strong 901 FC back line throughout the regular season. The Colorado native had the fourth most clearances in the league with 134 along with a 59.9% duel success rate. Smith scored five goals this season, including the late-game header that decided the club’s first ever playoff victory.



“Aaron has shown that he is among the absolute best league-wide and a top midfielder,” Pirmann said. “Phil’s work rate, goal return and overall production for this club illustrates why he is one of the top strikers in the Championship. Graham was a stalwart and leader for us at the back, proving to be one of the top defenders in the league and I am so grateful for these players and the club to be honored for everyone’s work.”



The USL Championship All-League Teams were voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market.

