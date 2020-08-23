Memphis 901 FC winless streak in Birmingham continues

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.  — This season has been a season of missed opportunities for Memphis 901FC with Saturday night’s match in Birmingham serving as the latest example.


Holding on to a 2-1 lead in stoppage time against the Group G-leading Legion, Liam Doyle was called for a foul in the 98th minute.  Birmingham would convert the penalty kick, denying 901 FC a much needed win, settling instead for the 2-2- draw.

Memphis 901 FC took the lead early in the first half. After an early Birmingham goal, Rafa Mentzingen scored off a corner kick to tie the game in the 18th minute.  Mentzingen’s second goal in as many matches.


Cal Jennings would then earn a Memphis penalty kick in the 28th minute.  Keanu Marsh-Brown would convert, putting 901 FC in front 2-1.  They just couldn’t close…again.

901 FC has still never beaten the Legion.


Memphis stays on the road next Saturday night for another Group G game in Raleigh against North Carolina FC.

Share this story

Latest News

More News