Memphis 901 FC winless streak in Birmingham continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This season has been a season of missed opportunities for Memphis 901FC with Saturday night’s match in Birmingham serving as the latest example.



Holding on to a 2-1 lead in stoppage time against the Group G-leading Legion, Liam Doyle was called for a foul in the 98th minute. Birmingham would convert the penalty kick, denying 901 FC a much needed win, settling instead for the 2-2- draw.



Memphis 901 FC took the lead early in the first half. After an early Birmingham goal, Rafa Mentzingen scored off a corner kick to tie the game in the 18th minute. Mentzingen’s second goal in as many matches.



Cal Jennings would then earn a Memphis penalty kick in the 28th minute. Keanu Marsh-Brown would convert, putting 901 FC in front 2-1. They just couldn’t close…again.



901 FC has still never beaten the Legion.



Memphis stays on the road next Saturday night for another Group G game in Raleigh against North Carolina FC.