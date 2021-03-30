Memphis 901 FC to open the season with five straight…on the road.

MEMPHIS — Memphis 901 FC will open the 2021 season with five straight matches…on the road beginning with the season opener on May 15th in Birmingham against the Legion.

That game is followed by trips to Atlanta United 2, OKC Energy FC, the Indy Eleven, and Louisville City FC before 901 FC comes back to Autozone Park for its 2021 home opener against Atlanta on June 16th.

The 16-game season runs from May to October with nine of the team’s 16 home matches being played on a Saturday night.

2021 Memphis 901 FC Schedule

Saturday, May 15 – at Birmingham Legion FC

Sunday, May 23 – at Atlanta United 2

Saturday, May 29 – at OKC Energy FC

Saturday, June 5 – at Indy Eleven

Saturday, June 12 – at Louisville City FC

Wednesday, June 16 – vs. Atlanta United 2

Saturday, June 19 – vs. OKC Energy FC

Saturday, June 26 – vs. Sporting KC 2

Saturday, July 3 – at Atlanta United 2

Saturday, July 10 – at Birmingham Legion FC

Saturday, July 17 – at Indy Eleven

Saturday, July 24 – vs. FC Tulsa

Sunday, Aug. 1 – at Sporting KC II

Saturday, Aug. 7 – at OKC Energy FC

Tuesday, Aug. 10 – vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Saturday, Aug. 14 – vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Wednesday, Aug. 25 – at FC Tulsa

Sunday, Aug. 29 – at Sporting KC II

Wednesday, Sept. 1 – vs. OKC Energy FC

Saturday, Sept. 4 – vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Saturday, Sept. 11 – vs. Miami FC

Sunday, Sept. 19 – at New York Red Bulls II

Wednesday, Sept. 22 – vs. Indy Eleven

Saturday, Sept. 25 – vs. Louisville City FC

Saturday, Oct. 2 – at FC Tulsa

Wednesday, Oct. 6 – vs. Sporting KC II

Saturday, Oct. 9 – at San Antonio FC

Wednesday, Oct. 13 – vs. Louisville City FC

Saturday, Oct. 16 – vs. Atlanta United 2

Saturday, Oct. 23 – at Louisville City FC

Wednesday, Oct. 27 – vs. FC Tulsa

Saturday, Oct. 30 – vs. Indy Eleven