Memphis 901 FC to open the season with five straight…on the road.

MEMPHIS — Memphis 901 FC will open the 2021 season with five straight matches…on the road beginning with the season opener on May 15th in Birmingham against the Legion.
That game is followed by trips to Atlanta United 2, OKC Energy FC, the Indy Eleven, and Louisville City FC before 901 FC comes back to Autozone Park for its 2021 home opener against Atlanta on June 16th.
The 16-game season runs from May to October with nine of the team’s 16 home matches being played on a Saturday night.
2021 Memphis 901 FC Schedule
Saturday, May 15 – at Birmingham Legion FC
Sunday, May 23 – at Atlanta United 2
Saturday, May 29 – at OKC Energy FC
Saturday, June 5 – at Indy Eleven
Saturday, June 12 – at Louisville City FC
Wednesday, June 16 – vs. Atlanta United 2
Saturday, June 19 – vs. OKC Energy FC
Saturday, June 26 – vs. Sporting KC 2
Saturday, July 3 – at Atlanta United 2
Saturday, July 10 – at Birmingham Legion FC
Saturday, July 17 – at Indy Eleven
Saturday, July 24 – vs. FC Tulsa
Sunday, Aug. 1 – at Sporting KC II
Saturday, Aug. 7 – at OKC Energy FC
Tuesday, Aug. 10 – vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Saturday, Aug. 14 – vs. Birmingham Legion FC
Wednesday, Aug. 25 – at FC Tulsa
Sunday, Aug. 29 – at Sporting KC II
Wednesday, Sept. 1 – vs. OKC Energy FC
Saturday, Sept. 4 – vs. Birmingham Legion FC
Saturday, Sept. 11 – vs. Miami FC
Sunday, Sept. 19 – at New York Red Bulls II
Wednesday, Sept. 22 – vs. Indy Eleven
Saturday, Sept. 25 – vs. Louisville City FC
Saturday, Oct. 2 – at FC Tulsa
Wednesday, Oct. 6 – vs. Sporting KC II
Saturday, Oct. 9 – at San Antonio FC
Wednesday, Oct. 13 – vs. Louisville City FC
Saturday, Oct. 16 – vs. Atlanta United 2
Saturday, Oct. 23 – at Louisville City FC
Wednesday, Oct. 27 – vs. FC Tulsa
Saturday, Oct. 30 – vs. Indy Eleven