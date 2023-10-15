MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis 901 FC has secured a top-four regular season finish, bringing postseason soccer back to AutoZone Park for the second time in club history.

The Beale Street Boys will host No. 5 Louisville City FC on Saturday, October 21 at 5:30 p.m. CT in the first round of the 2023 USL Championship Playoffs.

Finishing with a 14-10-10 record in the regular season, 901 FC will compete for the USL Championship Title in the single-elimination playoff tournament. The top eight teams in each conference qualify for the postseason with the top four teams hosting in the first round.

The USL Championship Playoffs are a fixed bracket format, culminating in the 2023 USL Championship Final to be played between November 9-13