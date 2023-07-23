MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis seemingly put the recent past behind them, after Emerson Hyndman and Rece Buckmaster each scored goals to give 901 FC a 2-0 lead in the first 22 minutes action against Orange County SC.

However, Orange County entered Saturday’s match winner of it’s last four of five and weathered the early attack by Memphis, scoring two goals of their own.

Rodrigo Da Costa gave Memphis a 3-2 lead in the 45th minute, but an own goal by Graham Smith less than two minutes later would settle even the score at the break.

After having it’s lead evaporate, Memphis 901 FC entered the second half eager to regain control of the match, however they would receive seven of their eight yellow cards on the night.

Jeremy Kelly was ejected after receiving his second yellow in the 74th minute. Memphis would play with 10-men on the field until Bruno Lapa received a red card in the first of five minutes of stoppage time

O.C.’s Bryce Jamison lifted his team over Memphis in the 86th minute, with a clean shot goal which would be the decision result 4-3.

Memphis 901 FC returns to the pitch July 29th against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.