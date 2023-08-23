MEMPHIS – Memphis 901 FC earned a point in a tightly contested scoreless draw against Indy Eleven on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park

Memphis extended their unbeaten run to four matches and maintained their spot in the top-4 of the Eastern Conference with the draw. A finish at No. 4 or better gives the Beale Street Boys home-field advantage in the first round of the postseason.

Playing with 10 men after Harrison Robledo was issued a red card for violent contact in the 40th minute, Indy was on the back foot from the outset. Memphis poured in 15 shots and forced four saves of the Indy Eleven goalkeeper but couldn’t find the back of the net to get their third consecutive victory.

Rodrigo Da Costa led the way with four shots, two on target, including an acrobatic bicycle kick attempt to the bottom corner to force a diving save. The Beale Street Boys recorded their second consecutive shutout for the first time this season.

Memphis moved to 10-6-8 with 38 points in the draw, hoping to pull closer within the top three clubs in the Eastern Conference as the season enters the final stretch before the playoffs.

901 FC will hit the road for a big matchup against No. 3 Charleston Battery on Saturday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m. CT.