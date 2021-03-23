Memphis 901 FC sets home opener for June 16th vs. Atlanta United 2

MEMPHIS — Professional soccer returns to Autozone Park on June 16th.

Memphis 901FC, entering its third season in the United Soccer League, announcing the date for its home opener this year when they will take on Atlanta United 2.

📅 Mark your calendars — Memphis 901 FC (@Memphis901FC) March 23, 2021

Preseason training begins for 901FC on April 1st as the team continues to build its roster for a season that kicks off somewhere between April 24th and May 15th.

Memphis 901FC has also still yet to name a permanent head coach. Ben Pirmann was named interim coach for the back end of the 2020 season after he replaced Tim Mulqueen last September when Mulqueen was fired by the club.