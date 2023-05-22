MEMPHIS – Riding a seven game United Soccer League unbeaten streak and climbing up the table, Memphis 901 FC parting ways with its franchise leader in goals.

Phillip Goodrum has been traded to the team the 901 just beat on Friday night, FC Tulsa.

Goodrum shipped to Tulsa for Brazilian attacker Rodrigo da Costa and an undisclosed transfer fee.

Goodrum scored a franchise record 22 goals last year but had only one goal this season and that came in the upset of Atlanta United in the U.S. Open cup.

Let’s be honest, the striker seemed to be on the outs with 901 FC since the preseason when he made these comments about his now ‘former’ club.

“I had opportunities to go into Major League Soccer and go on to Europe this off season, and the club held me back from that,” Goodrum said back on March 2nd. “So I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn’t devastated to be back here.”

Now, Goodrum gets a fresh start in Tulsa…a team that makes a visit to Memphis on June 21st.