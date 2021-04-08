Memphis 901 FC removes interim tag and names Ben Pirmann new head coach

MEMPHIS — With the season opener a little over a month away, Memphis 901 FC finally has a new coach.

New in title only because Ben Pirmann has been around the 901 for awhile.

Pirmann, who took over late last year as interim coach after Tim Mulqueen was dismissed, officially promoted by the club to head coach on Thursday.

Pirmann coached 901 FC to a 2-and-1 record in the final three games of the 2020 season.

What made him the right guy for Memphis?

“The biggest difference that I’m going to bring in is yes, I think I have a good footballing culture. A mind that can teach and get buy in but I enjoy being a Memphian,” Pirmann said. “I’ve only been here a little over two years but my wife and I, we live downtown. We love this city. I’m from the city of Detroit. I see so many similarities. It’s a big city. It’s diverse. It’s eclectic but we work hard. We have a chip on our shoulder. We’re blue collar and that’s exactly what I want this club to be like.”

Pirmann and 901 FC open the season May 15th in Birmingham against the Legion.