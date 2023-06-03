MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After 15 days away from the pitch Memphis 901 FC display good use of the break defeating Miami FC 5-1.

901 FC found the back of the net in the first minute of action on a corner Aaron Molloy to Jeremy Kelly.

Memphis scored two more goals in the first half, with two penalty kicks from Aaron Molloy 22′ and Bruno Lapa 34′.

901 FC found the back of the net two more times in the second half with goals scored by Nighte Pickering 76′ and Akeem Ward 89′.

Memphis is back in action against Louisville City FC on June 10th.