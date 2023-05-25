MEMPHIS – The man at the center of that blockbuster trade between Memphis 901 FC and FC Tulsa is getting used to his new surroundings as the 901 enjoys a rare week off from United Soccer League play.

But make no mistake about it… it’s been a crazy 72 hours for Rodrigo da Costa.

One minute, FC Tulsa’s all-time leader in goals and assists is playing against 901 FC, then a couple of days later, he’s joining the Boys in Blue.

Da Costa traded to Memphis for the 901’s all-time leading scorer Phillip Goodrum on monday.

A major move if not surprising move for da Costa, who joins a 901 team riding a seven game USL unbeaten streak.

“Big change in the middle of the season but it is also really exciting. A different team, different crowd, different city. I’m really happy to be here now,” da Costa said. “It was a surprise for me. At the end of the day, I try to see the good side, the good parts and the good parts are that I’m coming to a good team. My expectation is high. It’s high because I’m coming to a team that I like, did really good last year. A championship is a good way to go.”

As for the guy 901 traded away, how’s this for a debut Wednesday night for Phillip Goodrum in Tulsa. Goodrum heading home the game winner for just his second goal of the season, after scoring 22 a year ago.

It’s a big loss for the 901 but it’s a change Goodrum and his now former team had to make after disagreements that dated back to the offseason.

“If you speak openly, he’s probably been a little frustrated. So, we needed some firepower now that can help us, now. As I keep going back to, it’s a win-win for all. He gets a fresh start. If he can go and score some goals, great for him,” said 901 FC Assistant Sporting Director Caleb Patterson-Sewell. “We’d love to see that and we equally think Rodrigo is going to come in here and not only bang goals in, but create for us, be a leader. He’s done it over a period of time, a number of years.”

Da Costa’s debut with 901 FC will be Saturday, June 3rd when the 901 hosts Miami FC out at Autozone Park.