Memphis 901 FC falls in season restart at Birmingham

Birmingham, ALA. — Memphis 901 FC returned to the pitch on Wednesday night.

The 901 restarting its season in Birmingham against the Legion, becoming the first Memphis sports team to return to play since the pandemic started, four months ago.

901 FC still looking for its first win ever over the Legion but it wouldn’t come on this night.

Bruno Lapa scores twice for Birmingham as the 901’s back line has major problems all night.

Three first half goals leading the Legion to the 3-0 win, dropping Memphis 901 FC to 0-and-2 in the shortened 16-game season.

901 FC travels to Atlanta to take on Atlanta United 2 on Saturday.