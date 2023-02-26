MEMPHIS – In a pre-season friendly Memphis 901 FC faced the University of Memphis men’s soccer team and scrimmaged St.Louis City SC a few hours later.

First year head coach, Stephen Glass says he’s feeling confident in the group during this stretch before the season begins. STEPHEN GLASS HE’S

” It’s good to get enough minutes on our legs, as well when we can really start going. The players that were already here drive the standards, and we’re excited about what they’re going to do as we start to properly put everything together “, said Glass.

Memphis 901 FC takes on Binghampton Legion on March 4th.