MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis 901 FC flexed their attacking muscle as they put away El Paso Locomotive FC 4-0 at AutoZone Park on Saturday night.

The Beale Street Boys grabbed the three points in the home regular season finale and strengthened their grip on a top-four regular season finish and home playoff match.

Akeem Ward put Memphis ahead in the 31st minute with strong play in the final third as Laurent Kissiedou left the ball at his feet for the right-footed strike. Ward tucked a shot into the far corner to give the goalkeeper no chance for his third goal of the season.

Memphis used the set piece to double their lead during first half stoppage time. Aaron Molloy found Lucas Turci running free in the box off of a corner kick and the Brazilian defender had no trouble finishing the goal with a header.

Two second half goals from Luiz Fernando and Kissiedou put the game out of hand. Memphis moved to 14-9-10 with the blowout victory with sole possession of the No. 4 seed over Louisville City FC in the Eastern Conference heading into the final week of the regular season.

A Memphis win or draw in the regular season finale next week guarantees a home match in the first round of the USL Championship Playoffs.

901 FC finishes the regular season on the road at New Mexico United on Friday, October 13 at 8 p.m. CT.