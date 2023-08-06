INDIANAPOLIS, IN – It was a goal scored by Akeem Ward in the 81st minute to lift Memphis 901 FC 2-1 over Indy for the club’s first win since June 24th.

As like week’s in the past, it was Memphis that grabbed the momentum with an Aaron Malloy corner kick that led to a Lucas Turci headed that landed in the back of the net in the 37th minute of the match. It was Turci’s first goal of the season.

Despite Eleven evening the match in the 58th minute of action, Memphis remained poised and on the attack. With less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation, that’s when Laurent Kissiedou found an unmanned Ward at the top of the box who placed the match deciding goal in the lower right post.

Next up for Memphis, a trip to the west coast against San Diego Loyal SC.