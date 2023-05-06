HARTFORD, C.T. – Memphis 901 FC improved their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 2-0 road victory over Hartford Athletic on Saturday night at Trinity Health Stadium.

The Beale St. Boys used goals from Laurent Kissiedou and Rashawn Dally along with a four-save shutout from goalkeeper Bill Hamid to grab their second road victory of the USL Championship regular season.

Memphis displayed their quick attacking capabilities to take the lead in the 32nd minute as Phillip Goodrum put a ball through for Luiz Fernando, who crossed in behind the defense to Kissiedou for the tap-in.

Kissiedou scored his second goal in USL Championship competition while Fernando notched his second regular season assist. Fernando’s run of form continues as the Brazilian winger has contributed to goals in his last five games across the USL Championship and U.S. Open Cup with two goals and three assists.

Memphis stayed on the front foot while keeping Hartford in check in the second half and put the exclamation point on the victory in the 83rd minute when Bruno Lapa crossed in to Dally running down the middle to finish.

Memphis will travel to face rival Birmingham Legion FC in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. CT before hosting Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at AutoZone Park FC on Saturday, May 13.