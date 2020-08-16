Memphis 901 FC concedes 3 unanswered goals en route to 3-2 loss at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Memphis 901 FC jumped out to a 2-0 lead but a poor defensive display in the second half resulted in a 1goal loss.

The 901 FC falls to 4th in the group with 5 points and a 1-4-2 record. Charlotte are now 3rd in Group G with 7 points and a 2-2-1 record.

Memphis started off the match with a direct style of play and forced Charlotte to sit back and soak up the pressure.

The team’s leading goalscorer, Brandon Allen nearly opened the scoring in the first 30 seconds of the match. Keanu Marsh-Brown, with his first touch of the match, outwitted his marker, whipped in a cross but Allen headed the cross high and wide.

Statistically, Marsh-Brown has been one of the 901 FC’s more creative players when he cuts inside on the right. This time it was the right-side midfielder, Duane Muckette who produced a bit of class.

In the 13th minute, Muckette and Mark Segbers spearheaded a counter attack. The midfielder lofted a pass into the box and Segbers finished the counter with a right footed finish from close range.

After the goal, Memphis were able to slow the match down and focus on maintaining possession. The 901 FC’s midfield was integral to the team’s success in the first half.

Muckette, Leston Paul and Micahel Reed each won three duels. The trio dictated play with a combined pass accuracy of 83%.

The second half kickoff was delayed due to weather.

Memphis began the second half much like the first, producing a goal inside of six minutes.

Segbers used his pace to run down the right and curled a 40 yard cross into the left side of the box. Rafael Mentzingen sent a left footed volley past Brandon Miller.

The lengthy halftime seemingly benefited the home side.

Charlotte responded two minutes later to cut the deficit in half.

Substitute forward Dane Kelly found space behind Marc Burch and scored inside of six yards following a right-sided cross from Joel Johnson.

Minutes later, Memphis were once again unable to defend Charlotte’s counter attack.

Goalkeeper Jimmy Hague, filling in for Tim Howard, was unable to control Rey Ortiz’s 20-yard strike. Hague attempted to jump on the loose ball but conceded a penalty in the process.

Captain Enzo Martinez converted the penalty kick into the bottom right corner to pull the match level.

Charlotte regained momentum after Martinez’s goal and the match became a one-sided affair.

In the 69th minute Johnson took advantage of Rece Buckmaster’s poor positioning and played a long through ball to Luke Haakenson. Tristan Hodge shifted over to mark Haakenson but the forward created space with two quick step overs and fired a left footed shot past Hague.

The 3 unanswered goals proved too much for Memphis to overcome.

Charlotte created three more goal-scoring chances before the final whistle as the match ended 3-2.

The 901 FC’s next match is Saturday, August 22 at the Birmingham Legion FC. Kickoff is set for 6:30 P.M. C.T.