Memphian takes over as lead producer for CBS’ PGA coverage

MEMPHIS — When the PGA Tour tees off its 2021 season Saturday on CBS and News Channel 3, there will be a Memphian in charge of everything you see on your television.

Former MUS golfer Sellers Shy, who’s been covering the PGA since 1987, takes over as CBS’ new lead produce in what is one of the toughest jobs to get in all of sports.

Over CBS’ 64 consecutive years of covering the PGA, Shy is just the third lead producer ever.

He is also a WREG alum having worked here as an intern.

Shy makes his debut Saturday for the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open.