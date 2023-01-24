OXFORD — University of Mississippi leading scorer Matthew Murrell missed Tuesday night’s game against Missouri with what Rebels head coach Kermit Davis calls a mild MCL sprain to his knee.

Murrell, who prepped at Whitehaven, was injured Saturday in a loss at Arkansas.

Davis knows things could have been much worse.

“It was really positive news after watching him walk off the floor. There was no, it was just a mild MCL. So Matt will be back,” Davis said. “Whether it’s Saturday, I don’t know. I know he’s going to try like heck to be back on Saturday. That’ll just depend day to day, with the treatment.”

The Rebels, who lost to Missouri, take on Oklahoma State in Stillwater Saturday as part of the SEC/Big XII Challenge.