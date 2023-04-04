OXFORD, Miss. – Memphian Matthew Murrell has declared for the NBA Draft.

Murrell, a former Whitehaven star who led the Rebels in scoring this past year at over 14 points a game, will maintain his college eligibility. That means he has until May 31st to decide whether to keep his name in the draft or return to Oxford for one final season under new Rebels coach Chris Beard.

Murrell making the announcement on Twitter Tuesday night.

“To my teammates, the Ole Miss coaching staff and the Ole Miss community, I want to take a moment to express my appreciation for the incredible support and guidance you have all given me during these last three amazing years. It has been an unforgettable journey and I am honored to have been a part of such a talented and dedicated group of individuals. After talking to my family, I have decided to declare for the NBA Draft while maintaining my eligibility. I am excited for the next chapter of my basketball journey and I want to thank you for being a major part of it.”