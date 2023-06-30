MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Since being released by the Memphis Grizzlies the final week of the regular season, Kennedy Chandler now listed on the Brooklyn Nets summer league roster.

The Memphis native averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 per game in 36 appearances as a Rookie. Chandler played in only seven G-League games with the Memphis Hustle.

The Nets are schedule to play July 7th through the 17th in Las Vegas.

Also finding room on NBA summer league roster spots are former Memphis Tigers Damian Baugh and Elijah McCadden.

After transferring to TCU for two seasons, Baugh will play this summer for the Las Angeles Lakers. Last season Baugh made the AP All-Big 12 second team. He started all 29 games for the Horned Frogs and averaged 12.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

After transferring in his lone season at the U of M, Elijah McCadden will suit up for the Brooklyn Nets in Las Vegas. During the 2022-23 season, McCadden played in all 35 games for the Tigers. He averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 rebounds.