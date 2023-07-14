MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After a three year postponement, the BIG3 will finally make a trip to the Bluff City, something that rapper and league founder Ice Cube has long waited for.

” We’ve been trying to get there for at least five to six years in a row and it just didn’t work out,” said league founder Ice Cube. ” We’re there July 15th, and we can’t wait. We know Memphis is going to be lit”.

Not only is the league bringing NBA greats, but several Mid-South legends who call Memphis home, such as former Ridgeway and Vanderbilt star Derrick Byars.

” I’ve been playing basketball since I was five years old growing up in Whitehaven,” said Byars. ” Just to be back here, I’ve been to 50 countries and I’ve been all over the globe. Ice Cube has really done a great job of helping guys who can still play, extend their careers a little bit longer”.

During the first stop in Memphis, it’s only right that one of the founding fathers of the ‘Grit and Grind’ era touches the court. Tony Allen, the Grindfather himself will suit up for Team 3’s Company.

” The opportunity came and I’m obviously sitting on the couch, so I took advantage it,” said Allen following his first team practice. ” I’m honored man, I’m gonna give it 110 percent as you know and I’m looking forward to putting on a show”.

Allen and Byars are both grateful for this opportunity by the BIG3, to not only scratch an itch of playing professional basketball once again, but to do it in front of some familiar faces.

” That’s going to mean everything to me since I spent the bulk of my professional career overseas. A lot of people weren’t able to see me play, throughout all those years. It means a lot, I’m 39 years old and still playing basketball professionally,” said Byars.



“My teammates cheering me on, I’m back home so I’m excited and looking forward to seeing some fans that I remember. I’m Looking forward to seeing some of those ushers, just happy to be back home. It’s a great feeling,” said Allen.

This Saturday will not only bring back old memories but will live out some dreams as well. Byars did a few workouts with the Grizzlies but never could play on his hometown court of FedexForum.

” I was never able to play in the Forum, I was able to play in the Coliseum and always played in a Pyramid, so I never thought I would be able to come back here and play on the FedExForum floor, so I’m super happy to be back here and play in front of the home crowd,” said Byars.

For Allen, it’s a little different. It’s been five years since he last suited up for an NBA game.



” I probably might be a little nervous, but once I get going, everything will come in full stride. I’m just ready to ready to play man. Put on a show for the fans in Memphis,” said Allen.