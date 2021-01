KNOXVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 5: Eric Gray #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers runs the ball against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on December 5, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andrew Ferguson/Collegiate Images/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE — On the same day Tennessee announced Josh Heupel as its new head coach, one of the Volunteers top players, also finds a new home.

Former Lausanne star and Mister Football Eric Gray is transferring to Oklahoma.

Gray making the announcement on his twitter page Wednesday night.

Gray, who led Tennessee in rushing last season with 772 yards and four touchdowns, was one of many U-T players to put his name in the transfer portal after the firing of Jeremy Pruitt.