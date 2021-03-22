Memphian and former Houston High star Destinee Wells leads Belmont to upset win over Gonzaga

Belmont’s Destinee Wells (11) drives against Gonzaga’s Cierra Walker (13) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA women’s tournament at University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Belmont freshman Destinee Wells scored 25 points and had seven assists in a turnover-free game as the 12th-seeded Bruins held on for their first victory ever in the women’s NCAA Tournament. They beat fifth seed Gonzaga 64-59.

The 21-5 Bruins are the first Ohio Valley Conference team to win in the tournament since 1990.

Jill Townsend had 17 points for 23-4 Gonzaga, which had cut a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to two with just over four minutes left.

Belmont had been 0-5 in the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins play No. 4 seed Indiana in the second round Wednesday in the Mercado Region.