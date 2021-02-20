McDonald’s All-American Game nominees announced

The nominees for the McDonald’s All-American Game were announced and featured a handful of local stars.
Girls nominees
- Taylor Woodhouse – Southaven
- Sequoia Allmond – Whitehaven
- Lyric Cole – White Station
- Ciara Taylor – Dyersburg
Boys nominees
- Tim McDonald Jr. – Marion
- JaMaury Mosely – Marion
- Darrius Waterford – Marion
- Jordan Mitchell – West Memphis
- Kaeden Laws – Center Hill
- Kidtrell Blocker – Tennessee Preparatory Academy
- Jalen Brown – Tennessee Preparatory Academy
- Johnathan Lawson – Houston
- Mason Miller – Houston