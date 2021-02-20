McDonald’s All-American Game nominees announced

The nominees for the McDonald’s All-American Game were announced and featured a handful of local stars.

Girls nominees

  • Taylor Woodhouse – Southaven
  • Sequoia Allmond – Whitehaven
  • Lyric Cole – White Station
  • Ciara Taylor – Dyersburg

Boys nominees

  • Tim McDonald Jr. – Marion
  • JaMaury Mosely – Marion
  • Darrius Waterford – Marion
  • Jordan Mitchell – West Memphis
  • Kaeden Laws – Center Hill
  • Kidtrell Blocker – Tennessee Preparatory Academy
  • Jalen Brown – Tennessee Preparatory Academy
  • Johnathan Lawson – Houston
  • Mason Miller – Houston

