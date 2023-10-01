ARLINGTON, Texas — Max Johnson threw for 210 yards with two touchdowns and had three second-half turnovers in his first start for Texas A&M this season as the Aggies beat Arkansas 34-22. Ainias Smith returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown and Chris Russell took an intercepted tipped pass 16 yards into the end zone for another score for the 4-1 Aggies. Texas A&M had seven sacks and 15 tackles for loss for the second game in a row while holding the Razorbacks to 174 total yards. Arkansas only offensive touchdown came on KJ Jefferson’s 48-yard pass to Andrew Armstrong with 3:53 left.

