ST. LOUIS, Mo – Steven Matz and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped the Chicago Cubs’ eight-game winning streak with a 3-0 victory. Tyler O’Neill, Andrew Knizner and Paul Goldschmidt drove in runs in the first two innings for the Cardinals on Sunday before the pitchers took it from there. Matz allowed four hits in six innings with two strikeouts and no walks. He has not allowed an earned run over his last two starts, covering 12 innings. Giovanny Gallegos tossed two hitless innings. JoJo Romero threw a scoreless ninth to pick up his first save.

