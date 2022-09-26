OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — It was Media Day in Oxford where Memphis native Matthew Murrell is expected to make a big impact this season for Kermit Davis and the Rebels.

According to Davis, Murrell’s shooting is elite, so their focus this offseason has been on rebounding. He averaged 12 points, 3 boards a game for the Rebels last season.

“I gained a lot of confidence last year and I hope to take that confidence and build on this year,” said Murrell. “Of course, I always want to improve on shooting. I took more focus on ball handling.”

“I think he’s an elite shooter, we’ve seen it,” Davis said. “[Murrell] as good of an athlete at his position as anybody in college basketball. I think rebounding is the next step. Can he go back and rebound? Can he be one of the elite defenders in our league? He started driving the ball and getting to the foul line better. So, I would say rebounding at a high level, being able to drive it. Without Daeshun [Ruffin], he’s played a ton of point for us, on the trip and even in September in our workouts. I think that’s really helped him. I think it’s helped him a bunch from playmaking. I don’t see any reason why he can’t be one of the very best guards in our league.”

The Rebels open the regular season at home against Alcorn State on Nov. 7th.