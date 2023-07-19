MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the top players in Tennessee and one of the top prospects in Memphis for the Class of 2024 might be sidelined at the start of the season.

Memphis Academy of Sciences and Engineering’s do-everything running back Kumaro Brown is on crutches and recovering after being shot in the lower right leg back on July 4. It was the wrong place and wrong time for the rising senior, who was hit outside his family’s home during a drive-by shooting.

Brown, who has offers from the likes of Memphis, Tennessee and the Rebels, is hopeful to be able to suit up in the Phoenix’s season opener against Lausanne on August 18.

His coach, Cedric Miller, wants one of this city’s top players to be healthy before he returns, knowing things could have been much worse for Brown.

“First of all, I want to make sure he’s fully healthy before he touches the field. Two, I want to make sure he’s mentally ready to go. Because at the end of the day, the injury could have been more tragic than it was. Thank God it wasn’t,” Miller said. “There was no structural damage. No bone damage, no nerve damage. So it’s a blessing that Kumaro is still here with us, with what’s going on inside our city nowadays.