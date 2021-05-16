MASE’s Jalen Brown on commitment to Lindsey Hunter, Mississippi Valley

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Just a few weeks ago, 3-star shooting guard Jalen Brown was one of the highest rated players in the state that had not signed.

“Of course with the transfer portal and all of the transfers that are going on right now, there are a lot of kids that are being put on the back burner,” said Mississippi Valley coach Lindsey Hunter.

One of those athletes was Brown, a former Wooddale and MASE standout.

“I just left that up to my dad and I was just sticking to basic things like working out because I know God — my blessing was going to drop to my hands,” Brown said.

And, that it did. Hunter gave him a call.

“When we saw that he was available, I jumped on it automatically,” said Hunter. “Like ‘hey if we can get this kid, let’s go for it.”

“That was one of the biggest things to ever happen because all of the other schools looked over me — I guess I wasn’t ready or big enough,” said Brown. “So, I’m glad Coach Hunter is giving me a chance to show my talents off.”

“He’s a great play maker and that’s what we’re looking for,” Hunter said. “I’m looking for guys that can play basketball, that I can put into a situation where they can do best. I really give my guys a lot of leeway to making basketball plays. I just try to put them in positions to be successful, while they still can work on the things. I mean he’s a guy that can play multiple positions.”

Brown is ready to learn as much as he can from Hunter, a 17-year NBA veteran, who is now his head coach.

“Since he’s a point guard, I can learn more point guard things,” said Brown. “If they want me to play point guard, so I’ll learn more about pick and rolls, running the offense, slowing down the tempo of the game, just make me a mature point guard.”

“I’m excited,” said Hunter. “I’m excited to bring him into our family and I’m excited to coach him and to help him reach his goals.”