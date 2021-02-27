Marion looks for redemption, prepares for another state title run

MARION, Ark. (WREG) — In 2019, the Marion Patriots took home the schools first ever boys state championship.

“It was really fun, it was a blessing,” said Patriots pointguard JaMaury Mosley. “I was really happy for the seniors that played and I was happy they won it.”

Mosley was just a sophomore then, but he knew they were building something special at Marion and could see himself winning another title.

Last year, the Patriots lost by just one point in the Arkansas 5A State Semifinals to Jacksonville.

“Very heartbreaking because I knew we could have won the game,” Darrius Waterford said, a senior guard at Marion. “It was very heartbreaking because I missed the free-throw to tie the game up at the end.”

“It was kind of hurtful,” said Mosley. “It was my junior year and the seniors that were moving on, I really wanted them to win. I did all I could to help them.”

The McDonald’s All-American Game nominees were released this week. Of the five nominees from the state of Arkansas, three of them suit up for Marion.

“It’s like a prestigious award for a high school student,” said Patriots coach David Clark

They’re guard Tim McDonald Jr, Mosley, and Waterford.

“It’s a blessing because I’ve been playing with the other two since we were in 7th grade, even younger, since we was in little league,” Waterford said. “It’s an honor, something you dream of as kid.”

“They had their ups and they had their downs, but each guy for our team and for this state has done everything that they could possibly do as far as basketball and what they’re trying to do with their careers in basketball,” Clark said. “They’re very deserving because they are great kids, some of the best kids I ever coached.”

“We all have a good bond, we grew up together, been playing together all of our lives,” said McDonald. “It just translates on the court.”

Today, the Patriots are preparing for another state championship run. With two losses already this season, many have counted them out.

“Everybody’s doubting us,” said Waterford. “We’re the underdog.”

“They think Jonesboro is better than us and we lost to Bryant so, that made us look kind of bad,” Mosley said. “Now, we got to prove them wrong.”

And, they’re playing each game with a chip on their shoulders — never forgetting that one point loss last year in the semifinals.

“Really every game, we really don’t want that to happen again because Coach Clark he really wanted it for us,” Mosley said. “So, this year we got to make it happen.”

McDonald said, “We’ve Been working hard, trying to get there, trying to win a ring for my last year.”

“It will be redemption for our seniors because we was one point shy of a state championship,” said Clark.

One point that’s been fueling this Patriots team for almost a year.

“It will be really good to win,” said Mosley. “I’m just going to be ready.”

The Patriots took down Batesville Friday night 66-39, they’ll take on West Memphis next week in the 5A East Conference tournament.