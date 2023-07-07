LAS VEGAS – After nine seasons with the Boston Celtics Friday Marcus Smart was finally introduced as the newest member of the Beale Street Bears.

” I’m excited just to be able to get out there with those guys, I’m the old man now. So, they’re going to make me feel younger,” said the Smart.

Smart, 29, was a focal piece in the Celtics five trips to the Eastern Conference Finals and one NBA Finals. He has also played in 108 playoffs games and his experience and value at multiple position is exactly why Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman felt as Marcus would be a perfect fit in Memphis.

” We’re looking for someone who can be a lock down defender, versatile across positions, we’re looking for more playmaking. We’re looking someone who’s battle tested, at the highest levels of the NBA, and I think Marcus is the very best of them who kind of checks all of those boxes,” said Kleiman. ” Someone who also just passes the gut test. Marcus is someone that is just a flat out winner. This is the type of person that we believe is going to help us really elevate the group and get to where we want to go to, which is winning the first championship in Memphis”.

However, what Marcus brought to Boston might not be exactly what he will bring to Memphis as he joins a new group and will have to earn their trust.

” I’m a new face coming in and although I have some experience on me, it’s going to be competitive with a new guy coming in. I just want to get their attention right away and that’s what I expect to do,” said Smart.

Smart has made NBA history, before even suiting up in his Grizzlies uniform. With Smart joining forces with Jaren Jackson Jr., it becomes the first time in league history that the previous two DPOY were on the same team. He also has a response for the doubter who suggest he’s too small to play positions one through five.

” I don’t care who you are and how big or small you are, if you’re in front of me, my job is try to stop you plain and simple,” said Smart. ” I’m going to do that to the best of my ability and I like to think I’m very good at it, so I will continue to do that. I understand the criticism about it rightfully so, but I’ve proven myself time and time again, and I will continue to do that”.

With Ja Morant serving out his 25-game suspension, Smart will likely play plenty at the point guard, but it’s just as important for Marcus to build a relationship with Morant off the court.

“Ja is a very special player and is very important to the team. For us to do anything great, we’re going to need him to be at the best he can be. So as a competitor, I love to push guys to the limit, especially a guy who’s great, I did that over in Boston with those guys. I want to be able to have that same relationship with Ja,” said Smart.