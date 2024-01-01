MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Malik Monk scored 27 points, Domantas Sabonis added 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists and the Sacramento Kings routed the Memphis Grizzlies 123-92 on Sunday night. De’Aaron Fox scored 24 for the Kings, who won their second straight. Sabonis recorded his sixth triple-double of the season. Jaren Jackson led Memphis with 18 points. Desmond Bane, Ja Morant and Luke Kennard finished with 17 points apiece as the Grizzlies lost their third in a row.

