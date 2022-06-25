CORDOVA, Tenn. (WREG) — For the ninth straight year Make the Right Call has impacted the lives of athletes in our community.

The camp brings back local professional athletes to mentor and train dozens of players during the one-day event.

“I definitely think it means a lot getting it from an NFL guy who grew up in your neighborhood,” said organizer Gene Robinson III. “It’s like, man, I can make it. You know what I mean? I can see myself in his shoes. I always tell them you have to write down your goals and see them every day. Seeing guys who were once in their shoes make it like that. I think the sky’s the limit for these kids.”

This year the event was at SBA, where the headliners were former Olive Branch standout Daren Bates, former Whitehaven standout Donte Vaughn, and former East standout Will Redmond who said former athletes coming back and mentoring him is the reason he’s where he is today.

“I try to focus on getting one or two things,” Redmond said. “If I can get one or two things to just a couple of guys out here, then I know I did a good job. Whether that’s technique or whether that’s just, you know, learning how to, you know, go hard every rep, I could be smart things just as much as effort.”

The event was also a high school team camp edition, focusing on individuals drills, 7 on 7, and featured a fastest man competition.