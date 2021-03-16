MAHS back in Murfreesboro to take care of some unfinished business

MEMPHIS — For a second straight year. the Lions of Memphis Academy of Health Sciences have won their way to the state tournament, but this season will be the first time they actually get to play for a Class A State championship.

Last year, MAHS made it to state for the first time in school history but COVID-19 denied them a chance to play for a title.

Fast forward twelve months and the Lions are back in Murfreesboro and motivated by that missed opportunity of a year ago,.excited to finally get a chance at the school’s first gold ball.

“Guys wanted to prove themselves. We feel like we deserved to go play last year and we didn’t get the opportunity to play,” said MAHS coach Vernard Watkins. “So this year we came in and worked extremely hard. We had a short period of time to get the job done and the kids did well and we got it done. No one expected us to be here. No one expected us to do it one time but for us to go back to back and be able to accomplish that, that’s real big.”

“Something we’ve never done before, to actually go and play this time,” said MAHS forward Cameron Miller. “It’s a big opportunity for us to go down there and showcase and bring the gold ball home.”

MAHS opens with West Carroll on Wednesday in the Class A Quarterfinals.