Mahomes says proposing to his girlfriend was more nerve-racking than 4th quarter of Superbowl

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — In an interview Monday on 610 Sports Radio (KCSP) during a show called “The Drive,” former Texas Tech legendary quarterback turned NFL superstar was asked, “What’s more nervous – the fourth quarter of the Superbowl or finally proposing to your long-time girlfriend?”

On February 2, Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Superbowl win in 50 years. Then, on September 1 (the same day he and his teammates received their Superbowl rings) Mahomes proposed to Brittany Matthews.

“On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us,” Matthews wrote on Instagram.

So, which was more nerve-racking?

“Probably proposing,” Mahomes responded. “You don’t think it’s going to be nerve racking especially when you’ve been with someone for so long. But before you get on that knee, man, your heart is racing, I can promise you that!”

Who will be the best man?

“I’ll probably think about it for a while,” Mahomes said. “Luckily for me, I got a lot guys I can choose to be best man.”