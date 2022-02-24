MEMPHIS – He left the U of M as the most decorated tight end in program history back in 2019.

Now, Joey Magnifico gets another shot to live out his dream of playing professional football.

Magnifico taken in the second and final day of the inaugural USFL draft Wednesday, a 34th round pick of the Michigan Panthers.

Magnifico is one of three Tigers taken in the draft, along with quarterbacks Brady White and Paxton Lynch and will be a teammate with Lynch with the Panthers.

“It’s wild. I actually got videos on my phone from just days of getting off work at 6:30 at night, saying you’re going to make it. Now, I’m getting a chance to show what I got,” Magnifico said. “The hardest part was getting there. Now, I’m there to show my ability. Now, it’s my turn.”

Since the USFL is a spring league, Magnifico can play and still return to St. Benedict and coach next fall.

Magnifico took over as head coach at his alma mater last year.

“The end goal, obviously, is to go in this league and get to the NFL. It’s been a dream of mine since I played football since I was 5. But, with that being said, if I go there and nothing happens or comes from it, St. Benedict is going to allow me to come back in June and step in as head coach again.”