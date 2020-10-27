MacIntyre says no to Austin Peay to remain at Memphis

SEATTLE, WA – OCTOBER 20: Head coach Mike MacIntyre of the Colorado Buffaloes heads off the field after the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. The Huskies beat the Buffaloes 27-13. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — When Mike MacIntyre decided to join Ryan Silverfield’s staff this season as Defensive Coordinator, he didn’t shy away from saying he wanted to be a head coach again.

But given that opportunity recently, MacIntyre passed.

Offered the job at Austin Peay, Coach Mac is staying at Memphis.

Over the past few years, the U of M has become a revolving door for many coaches.

This job, with the Governors, just not the right job for the former Colorado and San Jose head coach.

And not the right time either.

“I just decided that I wanted to stay here at Memphis and there’s no way I could leave in the middle of the season by any stretch of the imagination,” MacIntyre said. “I really love being here in Memphis. I love what these young men are doing. I love what Ryan is doing. I love what we have going with this team and excited about the rest of this season.”

“It speaks so highly about what we’re able to do here that people want our coaches,” Tigers’ head coach Ryan Silverfield said. “Look, this is not going to be the first of our coaches being called about jobs. That’s a good thing.”

MacIntyre has a lot of unfinished business in his first year as Tigers defensive coordinator, trying to turn around what is statistically the worst defense in the country.

Despite giving up almost 570 yards a game, there were some bright spots in Saturday’s win over Temple as the defense forced four takeaways to go along with four sacks of Owls’ quarterback Anthony Russo.

Now comes another difficult test.

On the road at number-7 and unbeaten Cincinnati.

“It all starts at practice with our preparation, our mindset,” said Tigers’ nose tackle O’Bryan Goodson. “Going into a game thinking we’re going to get nasty. We’re going to fly to the ball. We’re going to hit whoever’s in front of us in the mouth. We keep that mindset, all through the week, every day. We start there and go all through the week. Sets up good for Saturday so when Saturday comes, there’s nothing to it.”

Tigers and Bearcats kick off at 11 am Halloween morning