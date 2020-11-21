LSU scores late in 4th quarter to upend Arkansas 27-24

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A targeting penalty in the fourth quarter helped LSU continue its go-ahead drive, scoring with 3:59 left to dispatch Arkansas, 27-24.
TJ Finley found Jaray Jenkins for a 13-yard touchdown to put LSU ahead by three points. It was the capper to a 10-play, 67-yard drive on which Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon was flagged for a 15-yard targeting penalty and ejected.
LSU sealed the game when Jay Ward got his hands on an AJ Reed 44-yard field goal attempt with 1:24 left, the ball falling well short of the crossbar.
- Mississippi State falls to No. 13 Georgia 31-24
- No. 23 Auburn overcame a slow start to beat Tennessee 30-17
- Mississippi Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in DeSoto Co.
- Judge throws out Trump bid to stop PA vote certification
- Man in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis, police say