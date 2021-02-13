LSU pulls away late, wins easy over No. 16 Tennessee 78-65

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Maxwell Evans scored 20 points, Scotty Pippen Jr. added 18 and Vanderbilt hit 10 3-pointers in the first half to jump start a 72-51 win at Mississippi State.

Clevon Brown added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Commodores while Dylan Disu contributed one of the three 3-pointers the Commodores hit while going 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the foul line. Iverson Molinar paced the Bulldogs with 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting but his teammates were just 13 of 39 (33%).