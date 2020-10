KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- The University of Tennessee Athletic Department on Wednesday introduced a tiered, across-the-board salary reduction plan.

As part of the department’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the revenue shortfall and budgetary impact resulting largely from the pandemic, a salary reduction plan is being implemented for the remainder of the fiscal year. Shared with athletics staff in September, this across-the-board plan, effective Nov. 1, applies tiered reductions to annual compensation as follows: