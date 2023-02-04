MEMPHIS – Tigers legends Larry Finch and Lorenzen Wright were both honored Saturday during the Memphis and Tulane game.

At halftime, Wrights number 55 jersey went into the rafters at FedEx Forum. Lorenzen’s mother Deborah Marion, said it’s something she didn’t think she would one day see, but it brought her much joy to witness her son recognized my the university and the city of Memphis.

” I’m a start coming to the games now. I haven’t been to a game since. I’m a start coming just to look up. I want to look up to see it”, said Marion. “When I finally saw it all I could do was cry, just joy and joy. If it wasn’t for god wasn’t going to keep me for this. He knew something was going to happen to give me a little ease and that was it “, she added.