Looks like tonight’s the night for Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr.

LOS ANGELES — While he is still a game time decision, alll signs point to Jaren Jackson Junior making his season debut for the Grizzlies tonight at Staples Center against the Clippers.

All you have to do is look at Ja Morant’s social media ‘and’ speak emoji to see that Morant feels pretty confident in Jackson’s return tonight, though Jackson is listed as questionable for the game.

Jackson has been out for over eight months after surgery on his injured meniscus suffered in the bubble down in Orlando last summer and we…as fans…aren’t the only ones excited to be getting Jackson back.

“Jaren understands our system, what we got going on. He’s seen a lot of games. He understands what guys can do,” said Grizzlies guard De’Anthony Melton. “I think he’s ready. He’s ready to play. He’s ready to get out there but he’s still worried about making sure he’s healthy, to get out there. He doesn’t want to rush anything especially at this point.”

“Over the last week or so, getting implemented into more court work we talked about,” said Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. “Just his increased loads, starting to get into some play groups. That’s been a great positive sign. Just responding well, every single day. Getting close.”

Hopefully that means tonight.

Like Jackson, Dillon Brooks is also listed as questionable tonight with big man Jonas Valanciunas missing a second straight game in concussion protocol.

But the Clippers will also be shorthanded, minus six players including all-stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.