PORTLAND, Ore.. (WREG) — The Memphis Tigers survive and advance, taking down Boise State 64-53.

The Tigers came out on fire. Both Jalen Duren and DeAndre Williams had a game high 8 pts going into the break.

But, the big story of the first half was Emoni Bates’ return. The freshman hadn’t played in a game since January 28. His first shot, a triple from the corner to put the Tigers up 27-17 in the 1st half.

Despite the Tigers big 38-19 halftime lead over Boise State, they would allow the Broncos to rally back in the 2nd half. Two words, Abu Kigab, who was scoreless in the first half, but finished with the game high 20 pts.

However, the Tigers were 18-4 this season when leading at the break, and would hold on to win, a win both Penny Hardaway and Alex Lomax said was for the City of Memphis.

“From a big picture standpoint, I’m like a happy kid at the candy store right now,” said Lomax, the Tigers veteran guard. “That’s my first win, my first time being here, and it was a hard fought, hard-fought game. We tried to — we left it out on the court. That’s one thing that I can say. I’m just very happy for the City. It wasn’t just for me. This was something I wanted to do for City for a long time now, and I’m glad I was able to get that first win of my senior year for the City of Memphis.”

“You know how big this is for our city, our school, the team just to be here, and then to get your first win, man, it’s a run of emotions that’s going through your happy,” said Hardaway. “Just so happy for the fans, happy for the guys because they worked their tails off to get to this point. Beat a really good team.

Memphis will take on Gonzaga on Saturday, March 19. For now, the Tigers will celebrate this small victory and prepare to play again Saturday.