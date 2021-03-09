Lomax remains doubtful for AAC Tournament

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 12: Memphis Tigers guard Alex Lomax (2) brings the ball up the floor in the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Memphis Tigers on December 12, 2020 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — Needing to win three games in three days to assure themselves of an NCAA Tournament bid for the first time since 2014, Penny Hardaway is not too optimistic he will get junior point guard Alex Lomax back for this week’s American Athletic Conference Tournament.

While Lomax was able to shoot some free throws and spot up jump shots during practice Tuesday, Hardaway says Lomax is at around 30 or 40 percent max. Nowhere near Lomax level on that injured ankle that has cost him the last three games.

The Tigers still have a few days left before their tournament opener in Fort Worth and while Hardaway is trying to remain optimistic, he is also being realistic.

“My brain is like he’s not coming back,” Hardaway said. “That’s where my mind is on so that I can just lock in on Damion Baugh, Boogie, and if he does come back, because he’s a strong kid. He’s a strong-minded kid. He’s tough and you never know what he wants to do. We still got a few days before we play our first game. I’ll let him make that decision but right now, my mindset is on the group that I’ve had for the last three games.”

That includes sophomore D.J. Jeffries.

Despite limping off the floor at Houston Sunday, missing the final six-plus minutes of the game, Hardaway says Jeffries is 100-percent and good to go for Friday’s opener.