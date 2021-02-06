Lomax lifts Memphis over East Carolina 66-59

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Alex Lomax tallied 10 points and 10 assists to carry Memphis to a 66-59 win over East Carolina on Saturday.

“Yeah, Alex Lomax was built for these moments that’s why I laugh when people around the city start messing with his head a little bit talking about his offensive game, but man he’s one of the best defensive guards in the country,” Penny Hardaway said after the game. “When he does what he does now, where he’s a playmaker on the court and start getting those assists, we’re hard to beat.”

“I’ve been through these situations before,” said Lomax. “I’ve always been in the big games, always had the ball in my hand, always was against the best player on the other team in big games and that just comes from being battle tested. I feel like I’ve been battle tested in all these situations. You just got to be able to be leveled, don’t let the moment get too big and just play basketball.”>

Landers Nolley II had 12 points for Memphis (12-6, 8-3 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. D.J. Jeffries added 12 points. DeAndre Williams had eight rebounds.

Jayden Gardner had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (8-7, 2-7), who were coming off an upset of No. 5 Houston on Wednesday night. It was their first win over a ranked team in almost two decades and the highest-ranked team they ever beat. Brandon Suggs added 10 points.

Memphis defeated East Carolina 80-53 on Jan. 24.