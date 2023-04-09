OKLAHOMA CITY – Tre Mann notched his first career triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 115-100 in the regular-season finale for both teams. Mann finished with 24 points and career highs of 12 rebounds and 12 assists. Jared Butler scored a career-high 25 points and Olivier Sarr added 22 points and a career-best 15 rebounds for the Thunder. Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored a career-high 42 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Memphis. Both teams were locked into their seeds in the Western Conference before the tip with Memphis at No. 2 and Oklahoma City at No. 10.
