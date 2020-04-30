Local senior lands track scholarship despite season being canceled by COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For senior Mardisty Williams, track isn’t just a hobby, it’s a way of life.

“Well for me running is very important. It started from basically my ancestors and it has carried on as a tradition that everybody is going to run,” said Mardisty Williams.

Running track has basically become a family right of passage. Her mom, grandma, aunts, cousins, and even twin sister have all competed in the sport. And at a high level.

“The blue one is first place in the city meet in the 4X8. This is a state one for a 4X8 it was for 7th out of 14. And these are a lot of city medals,” said Williams.

See Mardisty plans on getting a scholarship and wants to major in biology in order to become an orthodontist and the coronavirus canceling her final year, has certainly complicated things.

“It’s very disappointing because I haven’t made the final decision on where I am going to college yet and if I don’t run I’m missing out on scholarship opportunities and things from colleges so I can make the decision. They are still emailing but when you are a coach you want to see that athlete in person, you want to see them run and work out and things but you are not going to be able to see them because the season is canceled,” said Williams.

And while this pandemic has just affected Mardisty’s present and future, she won’t let it affect her optimism.

“As a person, you don’t look for devastation. You have to always make the best of anything you do no matter if it’s the first or the last just do your best at all times,” said Williams.

And that optimism truly paying off, since we recorded that interview, Mardisty has informed me she received a full ride to Rust College for both track and cross country.