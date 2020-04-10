Local golfer Abby Heck uses shortened season to help stop the spread of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Time itself is a valuable measurement. In fact it’s almost like a currency. most people are always asking for more, while those who have too much of it, can find trouble if they don’t manage it. Usually this time of year Memphian Abby Heck would be gearing up for the ACC Championships. Playing the sport she loves.

“So we were on spring break when we got the news. And we really had no idea what was coming. It never crossed my mind when we left for Arizona that we wouldn’t be coming back,” said Abby Heck.

Abby and her Notre Dame teammates were in the middle of a practice round when they learned their tournament was cancelled, and couldn’t return to campus.

“We were on the last tee-box when other groups were driving in and they told us we have to get off the course now, so we never even got to finish the last hole. We were really looking forward to the spring season and now the fact that I can’t even go back and see them again is really unexpected and really sad,” said Heck.

Like most NCAA athletes, Abby’s season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But unlike most NCAA athletes, Abby’s pre med and is using this time to help stop the spread.

“Basically as soon as patients walk into the door they see me sitting at a table and I ask them about their travel history and their symptoms,” said Heck.

Now back home in Memphis, Abby is volunteering roughly 20 hours a week. screening anyone that comes into the West Cancer Center.

“I’ve said I wanted to be a doctor forever, this has been my dream. And even though what I’m doing is so small compared to the real healthcare professionals, I’m glad that I’m getting to play a part in helping the community face this pandemic,” said Heck.

Humbly helping anyway she can during these unprecedented times.

“I feel like one of the most basic answers to why I want to be a doctor is I want to help people and now we have a chance to do that like never before. Even though what I’m doing is so small compared to the healthcare professionals and I really don’t want to take any credit because they are the ones who completed all this training and are qualified and are the ones actually saving lives. I’m just helping prevent,” said Heck.

Moments in history that won’t be forgotten. And a 20-year-old pre-med student, taking the time to do something about it.