MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Schools in the Memphis area are postponing football games Friday night due to harsh weather conditions.
Vicki Bomar, Administrative Secretary at Millington Schools, tells WREG that the annual M&M Bowl, between Millington Central High School and Munford High School, will start an hour later.
Kick-off was set to begin at 7 p.m. but has now been pushed back to 8 p.m. Gates will open at Millington Central High School’s Mooney Boswell Field at 7 p.m., and tickets are $10 at the gate.
Collierville Schools say they are “watching the forecast and conditions,” as heat may be a concern for Friday’s game.